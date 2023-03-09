Justified creator Graham Yost has been busy lately, to put things mildly. Not only does he have his hands full with producing duties for the upcoming Justified: City Primeval revival, but he’s been bringing Hugh Howey fans’ dreams into TV reality while showrunning a Silo adaptation. From the looks of the above teaser, this Apple TV+ series first tackles the trilogy’s initial short-story-turned-novel, Wool, which begins with the last remaining humans (several thousands of them) living in an enormous, 150-story silo that largely sits underground. As a voracious reader of the books, I didn’t know how such a structure could be rendered onscreen, but it looks more than solid. And some of these people are satisfied, but not everyone. The “wool” of the title is both literal and symbolic. Sh*t eventually goes down.

This ominous teaser trailer reveals how only the very top of the silo allows the view of the outside world, which has been left in desolation due to a mystery toxic-apocalypse. Rebecca Ferguson portrays the hard-as-nails engineer who goes a million extra miles to keep the silo running as a self-sufficient society, and as the trailer reveals, she begins to realize that something is sketchy. All answers to those suspicions don’t come too fast in the book series, but I would like to know why Common’s character has access to such a fine leather jacket in this world. From the synopsis:

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The series also stars David Oyelowo as the Silo’s sheriff, Holston, along with a very serious looking Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, and Avi Nash. The Apple TV+ series premieres on May 5.