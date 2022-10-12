The Stranger Things writers are hard at work on the fifth and final season of the Netflix series (they’ve got the blurry photo to prove it), but they recently took time on Twitter to share the “crazy sh*t” that nearly happened in previous seasons.

“Crazy sh*t that almost happened #1: In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” reads one tweet. The other revelation would’ve had a bigger impact on the overall story: “Crazy sh*t that almost happened #2: In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother.” Eleven’s mother, Terry, is still alive in a catatonic state and possesses a number of powers, including telepathy. As for Bob, well, he was too good for this world.

More TV show writers should reveal the “crazy sh*t” that almost happened. Did Don and Peggy from Mad Men go on a road trip to visit the world’s largest peanut? Did Tony Soprano get into Big Buck Hunter? Did Moe’s bar rag on The Simpsons come to life with the voice of Jeremy Irons? We’ll never know (except for the Simpsons one — that actually happened). The Stranger Things writers have opened a world of possibilities.

Stranger Things will return for its final season… eventually.

