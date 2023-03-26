This weekend sees the end of two mega-popular entertainments: John Wick with Chapter 4 and Succession with Season 4. It’s a bittersweet development: Both are going out on top rather than fizzling out, and besides all things must pass anyway. Still, it’s sad to think of a future without either, and though there’s a chance both may live on in some fashion. Succession’s own creator is feeling pretty verklempt, too. In fact, he kind of wishes someone would have stopped him from ending things.

Caught on the red carpet by Variety at the Season 4 premiere last week, Jesse Armstrong said that he feels the ending has a “natural” feeling, that it gives the whole show a decent shape.

“That’s how I pitched it to my writers’ room, kind of hoping I’d get argued out of it so we’d see a way to do more seasons, because I love working with these people,” Armstrong said. “I think there’s a feeling of completeness and rightness to the shape of the show.”

Armstrong even knew how it was going to end “pretty early” on, and whatever it is he stuck with it over the years. He took inspiration from the conclusions of some previous HBO juggernauts, including the magisterial closer to Six Feet Under as well as the controversial capper of The Sopranos. He hinted that the one he came up with, though, is “bespoke.”

So get ready for Succession to go bespoke.

(Via Variety)