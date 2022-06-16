Yellowjackets and Euphoria fans have never, ever been happier than to read Variety‘s interview between Christina Ricci and Sydney Sweeney. After bonding over how they’ve both been turned into memes — Sweeney for Cassie on Euphoria and Olivia on The White Lotus; Ricci for Misty on Yellowjackets — the conversation turned to sex scenes.

After Ricci commented that it seems like the Euphoria cast has ownership over their bodies, Sweeney replied, “It’s a very safe environment. I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators.” Ricci has never worked with an intimacy coordinator, which Sweeney described as “a stunt coordinator for a sex scene. They bring in tools.”

Speaking for all of us, Ricci wondered: “What kind of tools?”

“Sometimes there’s yoga mats that you can put in between each other. Or there’s like pads that you can put, or yoga blocks — there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’ It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable.”

Ricci, who hasn’t “done a sex scene in a couple years” because “I’m at that age where they don’t ask you to do them so much anymore,” also discussed shooting what sounds like 2006’s Black Snake Moan. “Once I had to do a movie where I was naked pretty much the entire time. The thing that made me more uncomfortable was other people being uncomfortable with me being naked. So what I did, and you probably wouldn’t be allowed to do this now — I just stayed naked,” she said.

Sweeney’s grandmother would be proud.

(Via Variety)