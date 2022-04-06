HBO’s Terrifying Comedy ‘The Baby’ Trailer Features A Murdering Infant

While people are focused on the elderly being murderers, it’s time we as a society confront the real demons: babies. At least that’s what HBO’s latest series wants you to believe.

The Baby is an eight-part series that will focus on Natasha, played by Michelle De Swarte, as she unexpectedly has to take care of a baby on her own when the newborn “falls from the sky” close to a gruesome crime scene. While that’s already a terrifying premise, it turns out that the baby is actually maybe a murderer, and she needs to get rid of “it.” By the way, this is a comedy.

The series will also feature Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Tanya Reynolds, and more. As per the official HBO synopsis:

Michelle De Swarte (The Duchess) stars as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely want her. The series also stars Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section) as Mrs. Eaves, the 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last fifty years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the Baby is, and Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister, a children’s magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent, to give love and to receive it.

With spooky cult-like imagery paired with witty one-liners, this series will probably make you think twice about babies. The Baby premiered Sunday, April 24th at 10:30 pm on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Check out the trailer above.