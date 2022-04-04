Last fall, it was impossible to do anything without some sort of Squid Game reference, with every person you know posting memes about the smash hit show or dressing up as the creepy little hide-and-seek girl. Now the show’s director promises his next project will be “more violent” than the bloody mess that was Squid Game.

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s latest project will be based on the novel Killing Old People club (sounds familiar) by Italian author Umberto Eco. The director promises the film will be more violent than the hit Netflix show. The project will be “another controversial film” that will have the director hiding from old people after it comes out (also familiar).

The director also noted that Squid Game was so gory that they needed a streaming service to pick it up because it was “too violent and investors would have been so worried.” Well, it was a hit either way.

As for the next season of Squid Game, Dong-hyuk says it’s in the works, with a 2024 release date. The director was taken aback by all the praise the show gained. “Steven Spielberg told me ‘I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!'” Dong-hyuk said. “It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he’s my film hero. I grew up watching his movies.”

So, to be clear, the latest trend in Hollywood is hating on old people now, right?