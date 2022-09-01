The Trailer For Western ‘The English’ Rains Blood And Dollar Bills

The resurgence of The Western continues with Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer trying to get to Wyoming. Will they ford the river? Or get dysentery? We’ll have to watch as all 6 episodes drop on Prime Video November 11th.

Here’s the full official synopsis:

“The English is an epic chase Western from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line). The series takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea, The Shadow Line) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner, A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live. The series’ ensemble cast includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).”

But seriously, we know for sure that they aren’t going to caulk their wagon because they make it to their destination. Never caulk the wagon. Just pay the premium for boarding the ferry across the river. Trust me.

Obviously, this is just a teaser, but it’s not holding back on the violence and greed represented by the classic vibes of the genre. Still, with Blunt and Spencer at the center of the story, there’s a sense that this will be more of an anti-Western, or at least one that challenges the old tropes. Plus, a bonus whodunnit? That’s a fantastically promising mash-up, anchored by a powerhouse cast.