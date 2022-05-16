The Sandman author Neil Gaiman previously let it be known that he gives “zero f*cks” about people who troll casting announcements. That group may or may not take issue with the casting of Lucifer, who will be portrayed in live-action mode by Game Of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie (while still being voiced in the ongoing Audible version by Michael Sheen, so we’ve got dueling Lucifers). Netflix previously revealed this news in a slew of casting announcements before offering a first look at Tom Sturridge in motion as Morpheus/Dream, who was understandably irritated as hell and vengeful after being captured and imprisoned for decades.

Now, the streaming platform’s Geeked Week has given up a peek of Morpheus interacting with Lucifer, who is (of course) an entire realm away from Brienne of Tarth. Nice wings at around the 1:40 mark above.

Netflix describes the long-awaited series as follows: “The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.” Well, Christie as Lucifer should be great fun, and she’s not the only Westeros-familiar actor in this project. Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister) will portray Roderick Burgess (who mistakenly captured Dream in the first place), and fans can expect appearances by Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry, Vivienne Acheampong, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and many dozens more.

The Sandman will arrive sometime (?) in 2022.