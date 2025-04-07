As Hulu subscribers darn well realize, the flagship series has masterfully kept people watching despite an onslaught of horrors (drained bank accounts, sewn mouths, and a drowned Sydney Sweeney character are only the beginning of that list), and some form of catharsis will likely come with the sixth season, but that won’t be the end of what Margaret Atwood wrote for TV. Her 2019 novel, The Testaments, will continue the story, and Praise Be. Let’s get down to business on what to expect.

Plot

First, The Testaments will be in good TV hands. The sequel series has been created by The Handmaid’s Tale creator Bruce Miller, who stepped down from the final season of the flagship series (turning over the sixth season to fellow executive producers and writers Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang) so that he could fully develop the sequel series. The new show’s story, which picks up 15 years after Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale novel ends, will follow the perspective of three protagonists, including two daughters in Gilead and the Aunt Lydia character already familiar to viewers.

In The Testaments novel, Gilead’s theocratic regime is still technically in charge of society, but the structural rotting has become apparent, and the protagonists’ stories will come together with competing perspectives that converge. This will include revelations of Aunt Lydia’s past contributions to the oppressive regime, and after Lydia’s is forced to “reckon with what [she has] wrought” (that comes from The Handmaid’s Tale‘s sixth season synopsis), we’ll have an idea of where her mindset begins in The Testaments. Hulu has further disclosed that, with The Testaments, the fates of Lydia and the younger women will “become intertwined as they uncover the secrets of Gilead and the resistance against its regime.”

Will we see any crossover characters beyond Lydia to bridge the gap between shows? Since fifteen years have passed, that doesn’t seem terribly likely, and ideally, June will be off living her best life outside of Gilead with the same for Moira and many other beloved characters. Hulu is, however, lining up the new cast for what could be the future generation of rebellion.

Cast

Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia and likely the sole carryover cast member between shows. Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) will portray Daisy, Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent) will portray Agnes, and Rowan Blanchard will appear as Shunammite, who hails from a powerful Gilead family.