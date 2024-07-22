Over the weekend, Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be running for re-election. The frontrunner to replace him is his vice president, Kamala Harris. Sound familiar? It should to anyone who watched Veep.
In a scene from the HBO Emmy-winning series, Selina Meyer, played by the incredible Julia Louis-Dreyfus, announces to her team that the show’s in-universe president is leaving and not running for a second term. “I’m gonna run. I’m gonna run for president!” she says. The clip, which you can watch below, went viral following Biden’s surprise statement, with many people calling Veep a “documentary” (although if Harris does become president, hopefully it happens in a different way than on the show).
Veep is a documentary. pic.twitter.com/TIEYn2SiiX
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 21, 2024
“Veep writers called it holy sh*t,” one user wrote on X wrote, while another added, “There is no more accurate depiction of government than Veep.” Even the show’s creator, Armando Iannucci, responded to the similarities (although, again, Selina is not exactly an aspirational figure). After a follower gave him credit for “continuing to predict our political reality,” he replied, “Still working on the ending.” Iannucci had a few more locked and loaded.
Don’t forget we made all that up, though https://t.co/tv1YFxccd7
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 21, 2024
Is it? https://t.co/TtApEVP20C
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 21, 2024
Here are more reactions.
Kamala Harris is going to take a picture with Julia Louis-Dreyfus at some fundraiser and the campaign will tweet it out with a Veep-related caption. We’ll fully be back in Obama-era liberal cringe mode and it will feel like a warm blanket. https://t.co/jvI3grWlc9
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 21, 2024
Will literally never get over the fact that we’re living through the plot of Veep in real time pic.twitter.com/3Y6OTfOXeE
— Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) July 21, 2024
god VEEP was so ahead of its time https://t.co/TZIlV4s7V8
— Braedon Lamee (@BraedonLamee0) July 22, 2024
The Simpsons, Veep, and Idiocracy accurately predicting US politics since the turn of the century. https://t.co/L9ndkdhUta
— John Richards (@j_rich) July 21, 2024
The beauty of #Veep was its unrepentant glee in making anyone and everyone in politics look like pirannas. https://t.co/tSCyZ7YhxY
— Bruce Dowbiggin (@dowbboy) July 22, 2024
we all just live in an Armando Iannucci world https://t.co/S3s2g8QEgn
— Edmund Lee 🐿️ 🗞️ (@edmundlee) July 21, 2024
Veep is streaming on Max. Good show!