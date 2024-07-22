Over the weekend, Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be running for re-election. The frontrunner to replace him is his vice president, Kamala Harris. Sound familiar? It should to anyone who watched Veep.

In a scene from the HBO Emmy-winning series, Selina Meyer, played by the incredible Julia Louis-Dreyfus, announces to her team that the show’s in-universe president is leaving and not running for a second term. “I’m gonna run. I’m gonna run for president!” she says. The clip, which you can watch below, went viral following Biden’s surprise statement, with many people calling Veep a “documentary” (although if Harris does become president, hopefully it happens in a different way than on the show).

Veep is a documentary. pic.twitter.com/TIEYn2SiiX — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 21, 2024

“Veep writers called it holy sh*t,” one user wrote on X wrote, while another added, “There is no more accurate depiction of government than Veep.” Even the show’s creator, Armando Iannucci, responded to the similarities (although, again, Selina is not exactly an aspirational figure). After a follower gave him credit for “continuing to predict our political reality,” he replied, “Still working on the ending.” Iannucci had a few more locked and loaded.