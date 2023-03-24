On Instagram, You star Victoria Pedretti called out a “well known” actor who made a derogatory comment towards her at an event last year.

“On my bday last year, a ‘well known’ actor walked up to me at a party and said, ‘I’ve jacked off to you so many times’ … I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol,” she wrote. “Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don’t. It’s a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body. Also, shout out to my body. I love you. You’re mine.”

The post, which included a nude birthday selfie, has since been deleted.

The post has made its way to social media, eliciting support from Pedretti’s many fans. Since, people have speculated that the post was removed, rather than deleted, due to Instagram’s strict rules against nudity.

“That is why it’s complete bullsh*t when people victim blames women for what they wear. Modesty doesn’t save us from the disrespect we still get from nasty men. Victoria Pedretti is brave and a total badass, IG couldn’t handle it,” one supporter tweeted in response to Pedretti’s caption. Another added, “Here’s a fun game: let’s never ever tell women that their mere existence arouses you unless you have a sexual relationship?? Yeah?? Cool.”

You can read the full post from The Haunting of Hill House actress below.

victoria pedretti posting this on instagram… i fucking hate men pic.twitter.com/HqB5e1eAmp — bethany (@fiImgal) March 23, 2023

