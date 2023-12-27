If there’s a Mount Rushmore of bad Wheel of Fortune guesses (there really should be), “The British Ogre” is on it.

During a recent episode of the long-running game show, contestant Gishma Tabari attempted to solve the following puzzle: “TH_ _RITI_S _GR_E.” The correct answer was “The Critics Agree,” but for whatever reason (maybe because she was thinking about a Mr. Bean/Shrek crossver?), Tabari instead went with “The British Ogre.” Twice! Even host Pat Sajak was taken aback.

Tabari discussed her viral fame in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Right before I went on, I went to my husband, Saman,” she said, “and I was like, ‘My fear is that I’m gonna go on the show and I’m gonna say or do something stupid that everyone’s gonna laugh.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

“I think it was just from my imagination,” she explained of its origin story. “From the moment I was up there, and I saw the board, that’s what I saw. Now I look at it and I’m like… it doesn’t make sense.”

Tabari said she saw “some hurtful comments” about her “worst guess ever,” but “honestly, I wasn’t upset by it… People don’t know who I am in general. I have a degree, I’m working… I feel like I just had a hard moment that was on national TV.” She added, “If I could redo it, the only thing I would do is just have more fun and be less anxious.” And maybe not guess “The British Ogre.”

