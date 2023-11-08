Ken Jennings might be the host of Jeopardy!, but that doesn’t mean he’s entirely loyal to the quiz show or its late iconic host.

While appearing on Justin Long’s Life Is Short podcast, Jennings admitted that he’s always been more of a Pat Sajak guy going back to when he was a kid watching Wheel of Fortune on the family TV. The revelation is sure to add fuel to the raging war over which classic TV game show is better, and Jennings might want to watch out. Jeopardy! fans are a vocal bunch. They might not take this perceived slight at Trebek well.

Via New York Post:

“Alex was such a genius at being the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ —you really cannot do better than that… But as a kid I was always like, ‘Pat’s more fun, Pat jokes around with the three people,’” Jennings said. “I’m a little more of a Pat Sajak where I’m like if I say one more thing, please end it with a joke,” he continued of his own hosting style.

While Jennings’ comments weren’t that bad, he kept going, and these next words might dig him a hole with Jeopardy! fans.

“I want to make it less painful than it was for me as a viewer,” Jennings said about his interactions with contestants as opposed to Trebek’s.

However, Jennings’ attempts to add a little more humor to Jeopardy! has not been smooth sailing. The host has a penchant for making groan-worthy dad jokes that one might also describe as “painful.”

(Via New York Post)