A 2015 poll of the most commonly misheard songs lyrics of all-time includes the first line from “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics. The actual lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of this.” The commonly misheard lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of cheese.”

I hate to disagree with the alleged 2,000 UK adults who were polled for the survey, but: no one has ever sang “sweet dreams are made of this” as “sweet dreams are made of cheese” (or “we built this city on rock ‘n’ roll” as “we built this city on sausage rolls,” which also appears on the list). But if the poll had Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated misheard lyric as “sweet dreams are made of these,” I would believe it, because that’s how I sing it every time I hear the song on the radio. I should know better — the parenthetical in the title gives it away — but a) I’m an idiot, and b) I’m not the only one.

On Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Chris Bryant tried to solve the puzzle in the “Song Lyrics” category. The board read, “S_EET _REAMS ARE MA_E O_ THIS.” His guess: “SWEET DREAMS ARE MADE OF THESE.” He got everything right, except for a word that was already complete. What a not-sweet nightmare.

You can watch the clip here.

It’s OK, Chris, other people would have gotten it wrong…

Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years. #sweetdreamsaremadeofTHESE pic.twitter.com/pGppkuABpx — Ebonie Griffin (@ebonie1015) March 15, 2022

Sweet dreams are made of "this?" I was today years old when I learned that "these" isn't the correct lyric. #WheelofFortune — Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) March 15, 2022

That #WheelOfFortune contestant who just misread that revealed 'Sweet Dreams Are Made of This' phrase on the puzzle board was definitely recalling how Annie Lennox sang that last word as "these." — Douglas Pucci (@SonOfTheBronx) March 15, 2022

Literally just learned that the lyric was 'Sweet Dreams are made of THIS' not these! 😳 Thanks @WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/I6IMohzUkZ — Dani Guppy (@dgups) March 15, 2022

Having some crazy #mandalaeffect moment rn after #WheelOfFortune said it’s “sweet dreams are made of THIS” not THESE. Life turned upside down — Lynda Mantle (@WonderLynda21) March 16, 2022

The guy on #WheelOfFortune just said "Sweet Dreams are made of these" to solve the puzzle, and that's exactly what I said too. I could have swore it was "these"! — 5tayOffMyLawn5 – TL50🔥 (@5tayOffMyLawn5) March 16, 2022

Today I learned it's "sweet dreams are made of this" not "these." Anyone else questioning everything they know?#WheelOfFortune — Gothic Gamelabs (@GothicGamelabs) March 15, 2022

… although some Wheel fans were quick to make fun of him, too.

saw some dude on wheel of fortune fail because he said "Sweet dreams are made of these" when the word "this" was up there instead of "these" fookin' bozo 💀💀💀 — FN | BRAN 🌳 #RemasterSlyCooper (@BRANtree_3000) March 15, 2022

A guy on Wheel of Fortune just guessed “Sweet Dreams are Made of These” and the word THIS was spelled out. — Joy (@joycalhio) March 16, 2022

Worst incorrect solve. The contestant never heard of Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams.” It’s “This” not “These” in the end of the puzzle. Get with it dude! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/briJkevlFe — Myles-Spike Webby 🇨🇦💉 (@mylesspike86) March 15, 2022

(Via Yahoo Entertainment)