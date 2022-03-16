wheel eurythmics
A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Made A Painful (And Costly) Mistake On A Commonly Misheard Song Lyric

A 2015 poll of the most commonly misheard songs lyrics of all-time includes the first line from “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics. The actual lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of this.” The commonly misheard lyric: “Sweet dreams are made of cheese.”

I hate to disagree with the alleged 2,000 UK adults who were polled for the survey, but: no one has ever sang “sweet dreams are made of this” as “sweet dreams are made of cheese” (or “we built this city on rock ‘n’ roll” as “we built this city on sausage rolls,” which also appears on the list). But if the poll had Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated misheard lyric as “sweet dreams are made of these,” I would believe it, because that’s how I sing it every time I hear the song on the radio. I should know better — the parenthetical in the title gives it away — but a) I’m an idiot, and b) I’m not the only one.

On Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Chris Bryant tried to solve the puzzle in the “Song Lyrics” category. The board read, “S_EET _REAMS ARE MA_E O_ THIS.” His guess: “SWEET DREAMS ARE MADE OF THESE.” He got everything right, except for a word that was already complete. What a not-sweet nightmare.

You can watch the clip here.

It’s OK, Chris, other people would have gotten it wrong…

… although some Wheel fans were quick to make fun of him, too.

