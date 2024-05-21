Plenty of discussion has compared HBO’s Industry to a Gen-Z version of Succession, and that’s honestly fine because (even though that’s only scratching the surface) we wouldn’t discourage anybody from being curious enough about that analogy to check out this lower-key hit on HBO. The even more excellent news is that if you love binging, two complete seasons of Industry already exist for the taking, and before summer’s end, weekly editions of the third installment will launch on HBO and stream on Max.

When Does ‘Industry’ Return For Season 3?

Sunday, August 11 at 10:00pm EST will be the magic time. That’s when we will see the sex and drugs begin to flow again for these Pierpoint bankers as they continue to navigate their cutthroat world while juggling the messiest personal lives. Rising in the ranks and falling are both nearly inevitable practices for this gathering of young-ish financiers, but that’s part of the appeal of this series. Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have lined up eight new episodes for this season, and here’s the synopsis:

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

In addition to the returning cast members — Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Trevor White, and more — some new faces are onboard. Those include Kit Harington (as Henry Muck, shown above, who hopefully knows more than Jon Snow on Game of Thrones) and Sarah Goldberg (who hopefully isn’t as stressed out as her Barry character while portraying Petra Koenig), along with Roger Barclay, Fiona Button, Miriam Petite, and Adam Cavill.

Get ready for the bell to ring, but in the most sexy way possible, when Industry comes back to HBO, and here are some more first-look images.