Will There Be ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2?

Falling in love with a Netflix series is always risky business, but fans of The Night Agent just got some good news. Barely a week after it premiered, the streaming giant has already renewed the gripping spy thriller from The Shield creator Shawn Ryan.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world,” Ryan wrote in a statement announcing Season 2. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on season two to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Netflix is clearly thrilled with the series that stars Gabriel Basso as an “idealistic young FBI agent who must stop a Russian mole in the White House.”

“We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world,” Netflix VP of Drama Jinny Howe told The Hollywood Reporter. “Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

The Night Agent Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

