If you can’t wait until all your favorite things come back during the same weekend in late March, you should book your ticket to Austin, Texas, now.

Showtime is hosting Camp Yellowjackets, a pop-up experience themed around the hit horror series. It will take place at Fair Market during the first weekend of the South by Southwest festival, from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. There will be ax throwing, camp activities, and barbecue. Hmm, maybe skip the food, unless organizers claim the succulent meat is from la Barbecue. Then I’m willing to take the chance.

“Camp Yellowjackets is an exclusive, excitingly unsettling, Yellowjackets-themed destination,” said Puja Vohra, executive VP of marketing at Showtime Networks. “It’s been our passion and our privilege to open up the world of this amazing series to viewers everywhere, and we can’t wait for ‘Campers’ to immerse themselves in clues of what really happened out there.”

You can learn more about Camp Yellowjackets here.

Yellowjackets returns for season two on March 26, the same night as the Succession season four premiere — and two days after John Wick: Chapter 4 finally hits theaters. Cancel your plans now, or maybe get killed at Camp Yellowjackets. On one hand, that would free up your schedule. On the other, you’re dead. It’s a real toss up.