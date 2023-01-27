succession s4
hbo
TV

It Turns Out All Your Favorite Things Are Coming Back On The Same Weekend In March

Do you have any plans for the weekend of March 24th-26th? Cancel them. Your niece will understand why you can’t attend her bat mitzvah: you’re busy watching John Wick.

The final weekend of March will see the release of the long-delayed John Wick: Chapter 4, as well as the returns of Succession and Yellowjackets on HBO and Showtime, respectively. If Elon’s Twitter still exists in March, the servers better be ready. To recap:

March 24th: John Wick: Chapter 4
March 26th: Succession season four and Yellowjackets season two premieres

John Wick and Logan Roy don’t stand a chance against Misty. (I also just realized that the plot synopsis of John Wick: Chapter 4 — “​​John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes” — basically works for Succession, too, if you replace “John Wick” with “Kendall Roy.”)

Also out in mid- to late-March: 65, the Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs movie (March 17th); Lucky Hank, Bob Odenkirk’s first starring role since Better Call Saul wrapped up (March 19th); Zach Braff’s A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh (March 24th); and next year’s Best Picture-nominated sequel, Murder Mystery 2 (March 31st).

Movies and TV shows (and Taylor Swift tours): now more than ever!

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×