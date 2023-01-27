Do you have any plans for the weekend of March 24th-26th? Cancel them. Your niece will understand why you can’t attend her bat mitzvah: you’re busy watching John Wick.

The final weekend of March will see the release of the long-delayed John Wick: Chapter 4, as well as the returns of Succession and Yellowjackets on HBO and Showtime, respectively. If Elon’s Twitter still exists in March, the servers better be ready. To recap:

March 24th: John Wick: Chapter 4

March 26th: Succession season four and Yellowjackets season two premieres

John Wick and Logan Roy don’t stand a chance against Misty. (I also just realized that the plot synopsis of John Wick: Chapter 4 — “​​John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes” — basically works for Succession, too, if you replace “John Wick” with “Kendall Roy.”)

Also out in mid- to late-March: 65, the Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs movie (March 17th); Lucky Hank, Bob Odenkirk’s first starring role since Better Call Saul wrapped up (March 19th); Zach Braff’s A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh (March 24th); and next year’s Best Picture-nominated sequel, Murder Mystery 2 (March 31st).

Movies and TV shows (and Taylor Swift tours): now more than ever!