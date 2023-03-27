Yellowjackets has returned to Showtime for Season 2, which is even darker than the first round of episodes. That includes picking back up with Tawny Cypress‘ character, Taissa, who should be properly celebrating her political victory during this second season premiere. As with everything else on this show, however, there are wrinkles to be had, and those complicating factors have to do with the occult happenings that could have been lurking in the woods and sticking with the crash survivors for life.

Lottie, obviously, embraced her so-called “Antler Queen” status, and in this premiere, we find out that she’s been leading a cult. Taissa’s situation, on the other hand, is a bit more nebulous, and she begins the premiere in a discombobulated place for a few reasons. For one thing, the core four recently attended their high school reunion after the dismantling of Shauna’s lover’s body. For another, the audience learned that Taissa has a shrine, complete with the head of the family dog. Granted, we’re not totally sure if Taissa realizes everything that she does, but she did go shopping for a new dog, which she then showed off like it was no big thing. Will this new dog meet the same fate as the last one?

This question had viewers feeling apprehensive as hell: “TAISSA GET AWAY FROM THAT DOG SGSKDHDKDHJ” was only the beginning.

TAISSA GET AWAY FROM THAT DOG SGSKDHDKDHJ pic.twitter.com/E9RjnU1bUa — Punk (@R0SAMUNDPIKES) March 24, 2023

The fear Simone must’ve felt seeing Taissa with another dog after she knew what happened to the biscuit #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/FPhM8NeVji — K | Yellowjackets spoilers (@glazedaries) March 24, 2023

Taissa every time she gets a new dog. #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/DJvicGDTLx — Michael Michael Motorcycle (@AllFlaherty) March 24, 2023

Does Taissa really need a new dog Steve? We know what happened to the last one. #Yellowjackets #yellowjackets2 pic.twitter.com/Ou6WBxJBWt — Amanda (@AmandaCof) March 26, 2023

The new dog seeing a dog's head in Taissa's basement:#Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/voOYs7kdRu — Chiquitite (@stnync) March 26, 2023

to be a little dog following taissa turner into a dark crawlspace and seeing another little dog’s head on an altar — carIy 🦌 (@antlercryptid) March 24, 2023

someone need to save that dog form taissa………… — drew ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ // yj s2 spoilers (@nichkllz) March 25, 2023

TAISSA GET OUT OF THE DOG SHELTER BOW — ava // yellowjackets spoilers (@afterffex) March 24, 2023

NOOOO I LIKE THAT DOG TAISSA STAY AWAY FROM HIM #Yellowjackets — CHEWWW (@YV3S0UL) March 26, 2023

Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ airs on Sunday nights.