Aaron Rodgers is not only one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time, he’s also an all-time weirdo, to put it lightly. The four-time MVP is a vaccine conspiracy theorist who alleged that Jimmy Kimmel might be a former Jeffrey Epstein client and reportedly shared Sandy Hook conspiracy theories. He’s also very chummy with fellow weirdo Robert Kennedy Jr.

Rodgers has been estranged from his parents for over a decade, but the rift has nothing to do with the time his brother accused him of not getting in touch with their mother while wildfires were ablaze near the family home in California (although that didn’t help). It allegedly involves Olivia Munn.

In the upcoming book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, author Ian O’Connor claims that Aaron’s parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, stopped speaking to their son after they disapproved of him having premarital sex with then-girlfriend Olivia Munn.

“Given her devout religious views, Aaron’s mother disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player,” he writes, according to The Daily Mail. “Darla did not appreciate how Munn joked about oral sex in an interview or how she publicly talked about her sex life with Aaron just before that loss at Buffalo.”

Rodgers and Munn (who is now married to John Mulaney) dated from 2014 to 2017. Here’s more details on the family feud:

Tensions escalated further when Munn got into an “angry rant” with his parents about how they couldn’t see Rodgers after a game in Tampa. Rodgers’s parents planned to make it to the game while on a trip to Disney World that year, but Munn “made clear she did not want [Rodgers’ parents] meeting them or attending the game,” O’Connor writes. According to the book: “Ed and Darla explained that they had been attending Aaron’s games since he was a kid and did not need her permission to continue to do so.”

Rodgers, however, does not blame Munn:

On Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers & his family II:

"Aaron Rodgers never accepted the narrative that Olivia was a divisive force. In fact, Rodgers told me he absolved his ex-girlfriend of blame in the estrangement and said the actress 'has nothing to do with all the years before.'" — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) August 8, 2024

Whatever the case, maybe his folks were just hoping he ended up with Shailene “I Eat Clay” Woodley or Blu of Earth.

