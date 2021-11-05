Aaron Rodgers was ruled out for at least 10 days earlier this week after he tested positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated NFL player. It led to Rodgers being the butt of jokes and receiving a ton of criticism, as there were elements of the league’s policies for unvaccinated players that he did not follow, particularly when it came to not wearing a mask when he met with members of the media.

On Friday, Rodgers appeared on Pat McAfee’s radio show to discuss his positive diagnosis, what it means, and, uh, a lot of other things. In the eyes of the All-Pro quarterback, the fact that people responded to this so viscerally is proof that the woke mob is on a witch hunt that is trying to cancel him, among other buzzwords.

Aaron Rodgers to Pat McAfee just now: "I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 5, 2021

More Rodgers to McAfee: I'm not some sort of anti-vax flat earther. I'm somebody who's a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy. Not to have to acquiecse to some woke culture or some crazed group of individuals." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 5, 2021

Packers QB @AaronRodgers12 tells @PatMcAfeeShow that he "didn't lie" at his August presser regarding vaccines, says there's a "witch hunt" going on. Says he had an allergy to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. "My decision to immunize myself is what's best for my body." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2021

Rodgers kept talking after this, saying that he believes the vaccines could cause him to become infertile and mentioned that he has been discussing things with “a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan.”

Aaron Rodgers says he's partly resisting the vaccine because of [unfounded] fears of infertility: "The next great chapter of my life I believe is being a father … to my knowledge there's been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccine." pic.twitter.com/1QsvNPFYB8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers says he’s taking medical advice on COVID from Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/tB2k8HjKzE — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2021

The Packers’ star’s entire cameo on the show went in a number of different directions — he was Just Asking Questions about how the left questioned the vaccine while Donald Trump was president but changed their tune once he was out, admitted he is taking ivermectin, said that he presented evidence to the NFL and was viewed as “a quack,” and much more.

Rodgers is claiming that in 2020 the left was anti-vaccine while Trump was president, and then suddenly after Biden's election, "everything flips" — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers just said he presented his research to the NFL. "They thought I was a quack." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) November 5, 2021

"Why do people hate Ivermectin? Not just because Trump championed it, but because it's a cheap generic, and you can't make any money off of it" — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

"I'm a non-vaxxed person, so the right is gonna champion me, and the left is gonna cancel me, but the whole time, I don't give a shit about either of them […] the only desire I have is to empower people out there to take autonomy over their body" — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

Rodgers: "The great MLK said, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'" — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 5, 2021

Rodgers: "The right is gonna champion me and the left is gonna cancel me. I don't give a shit about either of them … Politics is a sham." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 5, 2021

More from Rodgers: "There's a lot to natural immunity, and natural immunity has not been part of the conversation" "If you've gotten covid, and recovered from it, that's the best boost to immunity that we can have" — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers “I have to wear a yellow wristband at all times basically shouting to the world that I’m unclean and unvaxxed” pic.twitter.com/m6mbgqv7Ax — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 5, 2021

Here is a website from the CDC about the COVID vaccine that addresses many of the things Rodgers said and explains why they are not correct.