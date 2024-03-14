Back in the summer of 2021, a lot of people agreed that then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hosting Jeopardy! was a non-nonsensical idea. What a different a couple months makes. That fall the footballer revealed he holds a number of, shall we say, out-there beliefs. It’s probably not a compliment that wacko Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering him for his vice presidential candidate. And yet it somehow gets worse.

On Wednesday, CNN reporter Pamela Brown revealed that she’s one of at least two people who’ve claimed that Rodgers has “enthusiastically” shared conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre of 2012. Here’s what allegedly went down:

Brown was covering the Kentucky Derby for CNN in 2013 when she was introduced to Rodgers, then with the Green Bay Packers, at a post-Derby party. Hearing that she was a journalist with CNN, Rodgers immediately began attacking the news media for covering up important stories. Rodgers brought up the tragic killing of 20 children and 6 adults by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School, claiming it was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it. When Brown questioned him on the evidence to show this very real shooting was staged, Rodgers began sharing various theories that have been disproven numerous times. Such conspiracy theories were also later at the center of lawsuits brought by victims’ families when they sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the matter.

Kennedy isn’t expected to reveal his veep candidate until later this month, but even the idea that Rodgers would abandon his newish gig with the New York Jets — a gig that already didn’t begin so well, though that wasn’t his fault — is reportedly not sitting well with his current employers.

(Via CNN)