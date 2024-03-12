Aaron Rodgers made a very big deal earlier this offseason about how the New York Jets need to get rid of “the bullsh*t that has nothing to do with winning” in the aftermath of a tumultuous, 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs. It is unclear how a bid to become the Vice President of the United States on a third-party ticket lines up with that mandate, but if there is one person who we know is very anti-mandates, it is Aaron Rodgers.

According to a new piece by Rebecca Davis O’Brien of the New York Times, Rodgers has been approached (along with former professional wrestler and governor of Minnesota Jesse “The Body” Ventura) by Robert Kennedy Jr. about joining him in his longshot bid for the White House this November. Kennedy apparently confirmed that Rodgers and Ventura are “at the top of his list,” while the Times reports that there have been frequent conversations between Kennedy and the Jets quarterback.

Mr. Kennedy said that he had been speaking with Mr. Rodgers “pretty continuously” for the past month, and that he had been in touch with Mr. Ventura since the former governor introduced him at a campaign event last month in Arizona.

…

If anything could be interpreted as a hint of where Mr. Kennedy might lean, the domain name kennedyrodgers.com was registered last week using a GoDaddy host.

Rodgers expressed his desire to play 2-4 more years after rupturing his achilles four snaps into his first year with the Jets, and it goes without saying, but it is very hard to see how someone can be on a presidential ballot and be the starting quarterback for an NFL team at the same time — if he were to leave the team to pursue a political career, it stands to reason that New York would turn to either Zach Wilson or the recently-signed Tyrod Taylor. According to the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls, Kennedy would be projected to get 12.9 percent of the nationwide popular vote if the election was held today, putting him well behind both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.