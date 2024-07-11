John Mulaney and Olivia Munn got married in an “intimate wedding ceremony” in New York over the weekend. But if you were watching ABC on Wednesday night, however, you could have seen the Everybody’s In L.A. comedian with his other other half. Mulaney and Nick Kroll were contestants in the season premiere of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, which has been hosted by Jimmy Kimmel since 2020 (that’s easier to process than Drew Carey dealing with The Price Is Right contestants tripping balls for 17 (!!!) years now, but barely).

After spending nearly 10 minutes on a question about Easter Island (“Which of these statements is true about the giant stone heads that dot the landscape of Chile’s Easter Island?”), which they eventually correctly answered, the Oh, Hello duo reached the $125,000 question. It read, “The stand-out item at a 2024 auction of memorabilia from TV’s Succession was an extra large Burberry tote bag famously described on the show as what?” The options:

A: Hideously expansive

B: Farcically behemoth

C: Ludicrously capacious

D: Grotesquely sprawling

The correct answer, said by Tom Wambsgans, is C. But unfortunately, Mulaney and Kroll guessed A. If only they had Literally Anyone On Twitter listed as their Phone-a-Friend. Then they would have gotten it right. The Big Mouth stars didn’t make it to a million, but they still raised a good chuck of change for charity, The Innocence Project for Mulaney and Comedy vs. Cancer for Kroll.

John Mulaney & Nick Kroll are playing Millionaire for charity and this is the question they went out on (Twitter would have gotten it) pic.twitter.com/F9vsdC8J1R — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) July 11, 2024

(Via Cinema Blend)