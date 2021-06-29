There are some contests where it might not be totally shocking for one of the contenders to get zero votes. The Pepsi Challenge comes to mind. But when it comes to real, live human beings choosing a candidate for something, you’d expect that even Ted Bundy could rustle up one at least clueless voter’s support. But Andrew Giuliani—camera-framing-challenged son of soup-for-brains non-lawyer Rudy Giuliani — apparently lacks any of Bundy’s charm, as not a single Republican leader in New York was willing to put their support behind him in a recent straw poll.

Last month, Giuliani the Younger announced his plans to run for governor of New York. While, on paper, the 35-year-old might seem to have the nepotistic pedigree to make a go of such a run—at least if you choose to ignore his cousin-marrying dad’s recent public stumbles—it turns out that not one leading member of the New York State GOP cares to see Andrew advance his career beyond being a former “special assistant” to Donald Trump and current Twitter meme. On Monday, the Empire State’s Republican leaders gathered in Albany to discuss their early pick for a gubernatorial candidate. While Rep. Lee Zeldin was the overwhelming favorite, receiving 85 percent of the vote, Andrew Giuliani got nada. Nothing. Zip. Notta one vote.

It’s got to be a huge blow to Giuliani’s ego. Upon announcing his plans to go toe-to-toe with current governor Andrew Cuomo—assuming he actually runs—in May, the other Andrew had a lot to say to the New York Post about being a natural born politician:

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA. Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden… It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state’s history. I know we can defeat Andrew Cuomo in 2022. I am going to be the 57th governor of New York.”

Holy smokes indeed!

(Via Yahoo! News)