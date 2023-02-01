In the 1990s, love triangles were all in a day’s work for Andrew Shue, who played aspiring writer Billy Campbell on the awesomely bad Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff, Melrose Place. In real life, however, Shue would rather bow out of such soapy shenanigans — as evidenced by his silence over his estranged wife Amy Robach’s affair with her Good Morning America co-host, T.J. Holmes.

In November 2022, photos surfaced of Robach and Holmes that made it clear their relationship was more than just professional, despite both being married to other people. Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010, as did Holmes and his wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig; both couples reportedly separated in August 2022 — three months before news of the co-anchors’ romance surfaced.

And while there have been plenty of headlines about the now very public colleagues-turned-couple — photos surfaced of the two of them holding hands (and then some) in Los Angeles just hours after ABC officially announced they were parting ways with both Robach and Holmes — Shue has remained relatively mum on the matter. And, as a source close to Shue and his estranged wife tells Page Six, he’s likely to keep quiet.

According to the insider, Shue “doesn’t want a part of this. No one wants a part of their mess.”

“He’s very classy,” the source noted.

According to another friend of the former couple, one of the biggest issues with their breakup is that everyone adores Shue. “There’s not anybody who doesn’t like Andrew,” the source said of the actor/athlete-turned-entrepreneur. “He’s a really nice person and he’s a good guy — so nice, and so kind and generous.”

While Robach’s friends are doing their best to support her, Page Six claims they’re also trying to get her to really see what she is doing. Some describe her as “impulsive” and the source tells Page Six that “there are people who are super close to her saying, ‘What are you doing? Maybe you should think about this?’ I think she just didn’t want to hear any of that.”

As for Robach and Holmes? Page Six was told that:

“They really like each other. People have been trying to get her to that place to think about what she’s doing, but she’s not there at all. She’s like a year away from being like, ‘What the f**k did I do?’ But right now, it’s very much, ‘I love him.’”

