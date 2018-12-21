CBS

The sheer volume of reboots and revivals hit critical mass in 2018 with Magnum P.I. and The Connors and Charmed (among others) all popping onscreen in an effort to capitalize upon nostalgia. Well, the trend won’t come to an end anytime soon, and the latest to jump on the bandwagon happens to be beachy teen soap opera Beverly Hills 90210, which originally launched in 1990 and ran for 10 seasons, including the college years. There’s already been a mid-2000s reboot (with a different cast) and a musical, and reality shows from a few OG cast members. However, there’s no use in leaving any wistful stone unturned, and on Friday, People reported (with photographic evidence) that multiple OG actors — Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green — were seen grabbing coffee together this week.

Could a Peach Pit reunion be in the works? Was Luke Perry spotted as well? Sadly, the latter answer would be “no,” but the former seems to be the case. The People relayed that the group had been meeting with producers about appearing in a formal CBS Television Studios reboot of the Aaron Spelling-produced and Darren Star-created series. Variety goes further with a report that CBS is shopping this series around with early success so far:

Actors Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris are said to be on board for the new edition, which will be steered by the showrunners of the previous iteration of the series, CW’s “90210,” according to Deadline, which first reported the news. The studio reportedly has early interest from multiple outlets. CBS Television Studios declined to comment.

In addition to the aforementioned missing Perry, Shannen Doherty, who played one half of the Walsh twins, hasn’t been mentioned in any of this reboot fuss, and probably for good reason. She was famously ejected from the series after four seasons for basically being a pain in the butt (Tori Spelling later admitted that she’d played a role in the firing). Nor have we heard a peep about Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, but at least Ian Zierling is involved and can maybe bring some Sharknado references into the mix.

One strange rumor that’s floating around, via Entertainment Tonight, is that the actors “are not reprising their original characters”? That doesn’t make much sense at all, so we’ll see what shakes out on that end. Whatever the case, Tori Spelling has apparently been teasing this reunion for months on Instagram. From the CBS Studio Center in March, she wrote that she was “back to work” while tagging Jennie Garth along with #90210vibes and #donnaandkellyforver. Yes, this was inevitable.

