You’d think President Trump would’ve learned by now not to start a fight with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but here we are … another day, another Twitter beef.

Trump hopped on the phone with Fox News this morning to rant about some of his favorite topics: the U.S. Postal Service, Kamala Harris, and vegetarians, but in the midst of attacking Joe Biden’s campaign, he name-dropped another prominent Democratic party member: AOC. On Maria Bartiromo’s morning show the president claimed that AOC was a “poor student” and “not even a smart person” after suggesting Biden, if elected, would raise taxes to fund her Green New Deal.

Trump on AOC: "AOC was a poor student … this is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps." pic.twitter.com/usijJRqlqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

AOC went to Boston University and graduated with degrees in Economics and International Relations. Trump went to Fordham University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania with the help of his family’s connections. He graduated without honors and his niece, Mary Trump, recently alleged that Trump hired someone to take the SAT test for him in order to achieve the scores he needed to get into college.

All of this is easy to find with a quick Google search but it’s infinitely more fun to just check out AOC’s comeback to Trump’s diss on Twitter. The Congresswoman challenged the president to release his transcripts, promising she’d do the same and whoever scored better grades in school had to bail out the U.S. Postal Service.

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

After his former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted Trump ordered him to send out threatening letters to all of his former alma maters, demanding that they not release any of his transcripts or information on his academic career, we guess the likelihood of ever seeing how Trump did in class is about as good as the chance we’ll ever see his elusive tax records.