Sen. Kamala Harris of California was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent ever to be tapped as the vice presidential nominee by a major party.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” the former-Vice President tweeted. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau [Biden’s son who passed away in 2015]. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

There was much rejoicing for the historic selection, including in the Maya Rudolph household, because it means she has a steady gig until at least November. And maybe four years after that. The Big Mouth star has portrayed Harris multiple times on SNL, including the season 45 premiere, earning praise from the senator. “That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me,” Harris tweeted. And now “that girl” is going to see herself a lot on SNL (either in studio or virtually).

maya rudolph the next time lorne calls pic.twitter.com/nYSBbdtF18 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 11, 2020

maya rudolph bout to eat eat — nebraska jones (@shutupaida) August 11, 2020

Congrats Maya Rudolph on getting the SNL gig back — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 11, 2020

I, for one, am also thrilled about 4 years of Maya Rudolph SNL appearances. — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to Maya Rudolph. — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) August 11, 2020

Maya Rudolph, your country needs you. pic.twitter.com/tal2O9IyhH — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 11, 2020

You know what this means? More Maya Rudolph on SNL … pic.twitter.com/0teVe7dDpg — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) August 11, 2020

the real winner here is maya rudolph https://t.co/ezxUMTqQ1p — clemmie (@cIemmie) August 11, 2020

FOUR YEARS OF MAYA RUDOLPH!!! WE WON!!! pic.twitter.com/ttEus4wyqT — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 11, 2020

It's Maya Rudolph's TIME TO SHINE — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 11, 2020

maya rudolph up your fee — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to Kamala, Maya, Paul Thomas Anderson, and everyone really.

(Via CNBC)