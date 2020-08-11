Getty Image
Trump Is Getting Dragged For Saying The ‘1917 Pandemic’ Ended World War II, Which Began In 1939

Monday night’s presidential press briefing was a more dramatic one than usual. First, there was the moment when Donald J. Trump was abruptly yanked away by Secret Service agents after reports of a shooting outside the White House. The incident, involving Secret Service shooting an armed man, was quickly put under control, and the president soon returned, rattling off a number of surprising things. He didn’t mispronounce Thailand this time, but he did suggest that the “1917 pandemic” helped end World War II, which began in 1939.

“The closest thing is in 1917, they say, the great pandemic. It certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people,” said the President of the United States. “Probably ended the second World War, all the soldiers were sick.”

Trump has regularly gotten the year wrong on the 1918 pandemic, but referring to the incorrect World War is a first. He, of course, meant World War I, which did end in November of 1918, half a year after that pandemic started. While some historians have argued that that outbreak affected the war, hitting Germany particularly hard, to claim that it was solely or even largely responsible for ending the global strife is, to put it lightly, up for debate.

The combination of the wrong pandemic year and the wrong war was quickly singled out.

The conservative-run Project Lincoln, which has been releasing scores of anti-Trump ads, made sure to get in a dig.

Some imagined other mis-remembered details floating in the president’s brain.

Others worried about his brain.

Richard Marx was horrified, too.

Alyssa Milano wanted to focus on the “1917 pandemic” bit.

Some imagined what perpetual Trump cheerleader Dinesh D’Souza, who repeatedly tried to defend the president’s “Thailand” gaffe, would say about this one.

And some pointed out that the people who dwell on Joe Biden’s screw-ups never say anything about the president’s mistakes.

