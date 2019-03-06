Getty Image

The Washington Post ran a story on Tuesday that seemingly confirmed Michael Cohen’s testimony last week, in which he claimed that he had taken part in reaching out to various schools President Trump had attended and threatened them to bury his transcripts. The headmaster at New York Military Academy, where Trump attended high school, told the Post that back in 2011 they had been ordered to hand over the then-Celebrity Apprentice host’s academic records.

This reportedly occurred just days after Trump accused President Barack Obama of being a terrible student and demanded that he release his own records. The school declined to surrender Trump’s transcripts and instead moved them to a safer, undisclosed place.

Although no one knows for sure whether or not Trump was a terrible student, this latest story seems to follow a similar narrative that we’ve seen time and time again. A spokesperson for Fordham University, where Trump attended two years as an undergrad, likewise confirmed to the Post that they had received a letter from Cohen threatening legal action should they release any of his records.

A spokesman for the University of Pennsylvania declined a request to comment on the story, however some minor detective work easily exposed Trump’s previous false claims about graduating at the head of his class.

Last year, he said he “heard I was first in my class” at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business program, where he finished his undergraduate degree, but Trump’s name does not appear on the school’s dean’s list or on the list of students who received academic honors in his class of 1968.

Hours after the story dropped, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, a frequent critic of Trump’s, blasted the president on Twitter. “I will concede him this: Wherever he goes and whatever he does, Trump will always be summa cum liar,” tweeted George Conway, adding the hashtag #SummaCumLiar.