Ayo Edebiri has been working her faux-Irish heritage ever since (not) portraying a donkey in The Banshees Of Inisherin, and the Irish love her for it. The famously Irish Barry Keoghan has expressed his interest in making a movie with Ayo, but what fans would really like to see is a romcom starring Ayo and the very Irish Paul Mescal. Speculation of whether they are dating recently began to circulate, and a romance author fanned the flames when people expressed wishes that the pair would do a romcom together.

So, what are the chances of this movie happening? Ayo attended the 2024 Met Gala, where she spoke with Entertainment Tonight and explained how she reckons that the romcom speculation began because Mescal “ran into each other on St. Patrick’s Day.” What would it take for them to make that movie?

The answer turns out to be pretty simple “The chances are dependent on both of our schedules and if we get a good script…. Put it out in the world.”

Fair enough.

You can watch the video below and also enjoy Ayo’s halter-neck floral Loewe gown for the “Garden of Time” theme from the Met Gala. (She also declined to confirm or deny reports that The Bear is shooting back-to-back seasons, although she did specify receiving the weekend off to prepare for this event.)