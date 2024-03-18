Are Ayo Edibiri And Paul Mescal Dating?

My Irish wish came true, and I don’t mean the Lindsay Lohan movie.

Over the weekend, America’s sweetheart Ayo Edebiri shared a cute photo on Instagram of herself laughing with Paul Mescal. “Happy St Paddy’s,” it read, along with a three-leaf clover emoji. You have to be terminally online to know this, but The Bear actress has frequently joked about hailing from Ireland; meanwhile, the All of Us Strangers star actually is Irish. It’s a good bit, but the post had people wondering: are Edebiri and Mescal dating?

Maybe they “soft launched” a relationship (it would be very Irish of them to do that on St. Patrick’s Day, of all days), but for now, they’re just good friends who enjoy drinking Guinness and befriending donkeys together.

While Ayo merely captioned the post: “Happy St Paddy’s!,” fans were quick to speculate if the picture was her way of announcing they were dating. They were quick to flood X with their thoughts, with many praising the pair while others questioned if they were set to star in a rom-com together. Fans shared: “me looking at the photo of ayo edebiri and paul mescal for the 500th time today”; “they’re my barbie and ken”; “They look beautiful together”; “They look beautiful”; “A very romantic relationship.”

There’s another possibility: as pointed out X user @girlflopping, “wait. hold on. Emily Henry working with the producers of Aftersun which starred Paul Mescal for the Book Lovers movie and then reposting a photo of Paul and Ayo?? I am connecting dots.” Have we found our Nora and Charlie?

Ayo Edebiri shares new photo with Paul Mescal. pic.twitter.com/HasZ0xuD6j — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 17, 2024

(Via the Daily Mail)