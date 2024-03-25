Even though St. Patrick’s Day is over, it’s never too late to celebrate the fine folks of Ireland, as it really is their year. Last week, honorary Irish Princess Ayo Edebiri shared a photo with actual Irish Prince Paul Mescal to celebrate the occasion, leading some to believe the two would be starring alongside each other. To the surprise of the internet, that concept is not too far-fetched.

Writer Emily Henry reposted Eedebiri’s image on her Instagram story, causing fans of her best-selling books to raise some eyebrows. Three of Henry’s novels, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, and Beach Read are all on track for film adaptions, and Henry seems open to casting Mescal and Edebiri for…something.

“I can’t confirm or deny anything with casting for any movie. I will say that those are two of my favorite ‘Irish’ actors,” Henry told Variety, a nod to Edebiri’s honorary heritage. Though she can’t comment on casting choices, Variety asked Henry if she could see the duo in the leading roles. “I do. I think that they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favorite,” she said, referring to the online campaign to get Edebiri and Mescal cast in Beach Read.

Henry added that the actors would be great in any role. “But it’s fun, because different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type. It’s an interesting thing. I mean, they’re great, they could do anything,” she said.

Scripts are still being written for Henry’s upcoming adaptations, so if there is any casting news, we likely won’t know for a while. But while we’re at it, maybe someone can get Saoirse Ronan on board for some more Irish representation.

(Via Variety)