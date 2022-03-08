Elliot Stabler has spoken.

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni had a little fun with child star-turned-serial-a**shole Ricky Schroder, or at least had some fun at the Silver Spoons star’s expense. Over the weekend, Schroder—now looking more like Ted Kaczynski than the teen heartthrob he was in the ‘80s—posted a video from Washington, D.C.

As The Wrap reports, Schroder—parked outside the Capitol–was in D.C. as part of the “Freedom Convoy” protests, and shared some of his thoughts with his viewers (whoever they are) ahead of their arrival. And just what was he hoping to accomplish?

“We want freedom,” Schroder said. “Free. Our bodies are our own. We own this. You don’t. We get to decide what goes in and what goes out. Understood? It’s our bodies. Free the military from this experiment, too. God bless United States of America.”

Meloni seized upon Schroder’s own words to simply ask: “So…… pro abortion?”

Over the past couple of years, Schroder has found himself regularly making headlines for his vocal conservative stance that often leads to him behaving like a jackass—like when he mercilessly harassed a Costco employee over the retail giant’s mask policy and posted a video of it, then sort of apologized. Or when he helped to bail Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail… then called the police after being harassed about it on social media.

