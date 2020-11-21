In late August, a 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse from Illinois crossed state lines and shot three protesters during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two. One he shot in the head. Instead of inspiring a reckoning among conservative circles, Rittenhouse became a Republican folk hero. Indeed, less than three months later he’s been set free, after raising enough funds to make his astronomical bail of $2 million. And people were shocked to discover some of that dough came from no less than former child star Ricky Schroder.

Schroder, who has never reclaimed the spotlight he once had as the young star of the ’80s sitcom Silver Spoons, was outed on Friday by Rittenhouse’s lawyer L. Lin Wood, who himself is most famous for defending Richard Jewell, a rent-a-cop falsely accused of terrorism during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. (Wood was played by Sam Rockwell in Clint Eastwood’s movie from last year.) Wood thanked those who raised money to free a teenager facing two counts of murder, and singled out two prominent donators: Mike Lindell, aka the My Pillow guy, and the once-famous Schroder.

Silver Spoons actor Rick Schroder, who was arrested for domestic violence in 2019, and the My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell, who was arrested for domestic violence in 2008, helped pay Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond. Because toxic masculinity… https://t.co/oiS9mlYVto — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 21, 2020

Schroder was proud to be called out. He even reposted Wood’s tweet on Parler, the social media site that has been overtaken by conservatives and which, despite its commitment to free speech, requires one to sign up for an account to read what people post there. But those who remember him were horrified to learn what he’s become. Some even check out his Wikipedia page, where they learned that, only two years ago, he was arrested twice for suspicions of domestic abuse, though he was not prosecuted for either.

Schroder was a big star in the ’80s, but he never successfully transitioned into an adult performer. Not for lack of trying. He spent three seasons on NYPD Blue, during which time he changed his name to simply “Rick.” (He’s since changed it back.) But people were not happy to see the 50-something Ricky.

I awoke to see #RickySchroder trending after he helped accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse make bail. Here’s all that you need to know about red-pilled @rickyschroder13.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/C2syQZ6s1y — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 21, 2020

Some reckoned with their youth.

This news about #RickySchroder bailing out #KyleRittenhouse proves that my bad taste in men goes back way earlier than I thought. — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) November 21, 2020

Some questioned his priorities.

So lines at food banks across the country are growing and he donated to a murderer? #RickySchroder#MyPillowGuy https://t.co/efAuMYMjPr — lamadrelinda🌴☀️🎶🐾🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@LaLindaMadre) November 21, 2020

They are giving bail money to white armed shooters but innocent Black men, women and teenagers are being slaughtered by the the racist police. Honestly, I can give two fucks about washed up. #RickySchroder — Queen Shawnee (@shawnee_queen) November 21, 2020

Thanks to everyone who let a murdering child out to do it again? This boy killed 2 & gravely injured another. Why are you celebrating him? Anyone who owns #MyPillow should toss it immediately into the nearest landfill. And #RickySchroder? Who knew he could be so malevolent? https://t.co/WE9UOlale0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 21, 2020

Some pointed out that Dolly Parton knows how to use her riches.

This weeks recap:#DollyParton partially responsible for trying to end this pandemic.#RickySchroder bails out a terrorist. Thanks #2020 we’re done now. — plainoldtara (@plainoldtara) November 21, 2020

Others remarked on how the Trump era has exposed the seedier sides of people’s natures.

Who knew #RickySchroder was a piece of shit? This Trump era has really shown us exactly who people are. — Wayne Pittman, Jr. 🌊 🌊🐐💪🏿🙋🏿‍♂️ (@Sony12Play) November 21, 2020

Someone should tell all these racist, has-been actors from the 80's who can't get a job in Hollywood anymore that its not because the industry has diversified so much, its cuz they're all no-talent hacks. Lookin at you #RickySchroder — ☯️Lane☮️ (@lanerodrigs1979) November 21, 2020

Some compared and contrasted him with Paul Rudd, who is one year older and not someone who donates to people awaiting murder trials.

Ricky Schroder and Paul Rudd are about the same age. Paul is a year older at 51. Someone’s doing something right and someone else donated bail money to a racist piece of shit murder. pic.twitter.com/2BjgTLK4La — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 21, 2020

One person pointed out that Schroder first became famous with the 1979 remake of the 1930s wrestling weepie The Champ, in which his father was played by an even better-known conservative actor: Jon Voight.

THIS is the movie that made #RickySchroder famous.

Note his co-star: pic.twitter.com/NHJtHd9C1p — IᗰᑭEᗩᑕᕼEᗪ 1 TEᖇᗰ ᑭᖇEᔕIᗪEᑎT (@illegitpres) November 21, 2020

One person who chimed in was fellow actor Chad Lowe, who shed some light on Schroder’s evolution.

I had a conversation with #RickySchroder many years ago that makes today’s news not at all surprising. Let’s just say it was the last time we spoke. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) November 21, 2020

And some had no idea who Ricky Schroder is.

Who the fuck is #RickySchroder??? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) November 21, 2020

But those who did knew that the real star of Silver Spoons was a young supporting player named Jason Bateman.

Anyone who ever watched Silver Spoons knows that Jason Bateman was the star, not Ricky Fucking Schroder.#RickySchroder pic.twitter.com/yX6bkoxbr0 — Tweetiepie (@TweetiepieHawly) November 21, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse is due for a preliminary hearing on December 3, where he will be tried for first-degree intentional homicide.

(Via THR)