Ricky Schroder has reportedly called the police after receiving what he calls “threats” on social media after he proudly promoted his decision to help pay the $2 million bail for 17-year-old Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. On Sunday, Schroder contacted authorities, who arrived at his house and viewed a series of online posts flagged by the former child star. However, the police ultimately determined that “none of the online comments rose to the level of a criminal threat.” Via TMZ:

While they weren’t life-threatening, some of the comments were pretty nasty … “Tbh thought he was dead. Would’ve been better,” “This was a racist move pure and simple,” and “Ricky Schroder can shove that silver spoon right up his own ass.” Celebs including Bette Midler weighed in too, saying, “Who knew he could be so malevolent?”

On the same day that he reached out to local law enforcement, Schroder also posted an image of himself holding a shotgun alongside a screencap of alleged threats that he received after announcing his involvement in posting Rittenhouse’s bail. The Silver Spoons star shared the photo on both Instagram and Twitter, but with notably different captions. On Twitter, he simply asked “To my Democrat Friends. This is the country want to live in?” On Instagram, Schroder’s caption contained a far more provocative statement that seemingly welcomed a confrontation. “I think you better bring your big boy pants,” he wrote. Both contained the hashtag #fuckantifa.

You can see Schroder’s Twitter and Instagram posts below:

To my Democrat Friends. This is the country want to live in? #fuckantifa pic.twitter.com/SoBrK6q9na — Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder13) November 23, 2020

(Via TMZ, Ricky Schroder on Instagram)