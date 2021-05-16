If you didn’t grow up in the ‘80s, you may not know Ricky Schroder as a former child actor. You probably know him as a washed-up Hollywood guy who’s now a Trumpist stooge. Last November, it was revealed the alum of the largely forgotten sitcom Silver Spoons was one of those who helped bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot two protesters to death last summer. It took him another six months but he came back with a next-level sequel: Turns out he’s also an anti-masker who harasses frontline workers.

Former child star Rick Schroder harasses a Costco employee over face masks pic.twitter.com/HRlWeJJlt1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 16, 2021

On Sunday, a video Schroder posted went viral. It found the actor confronting a Costco employee, who wouldn’t let enter the premises without a mask. Schroder gave him a hard time. The employee held his ground, patiently explaining that, though the C.D.C. had said masks weren’t necessary for those who’ve been vaccinated — a mere 36% of the nation’s populace, as per The New York Times — they were still requiring patrons to wear something over the nose, mouth, and chin.

Schroder was livid, demanding a refund of his Coctco membership, and advocating that others do the same. After a manager gives him one, Schroder turned his phone onto his aging, weathered, no longer child-like visage — a surely shocking image, even to those who watched his stint on latter day seasons of NYPD Blue.

It’s clear Schroder thought himself a hero, fighting for freedom. But those who made his name go viral for the second time in about six months felt otherwise. To them, he was an obnoxious winger cruelly badgering a blue collar worker who almost certainly wasn’t being paid enough to deal with his abuse.

Rick Schroder, a has been child star (AKA washed up idiot with too much time on his hands) is seen here harassing a @Costco employee because of face masks. What an obnoxious self entitled little bully Rick has proven to be. Don't be like Rick, Don't mask shame. https://t.co/apLbnya5gA — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) May 16, 2021

This isn’t about Ricky Schroder’s politics or even his stance on masks… ANYONE who feels the need to publicly berate retail employees like this – over policies they can’t control – is simply just an asshole 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RtuESTYXCE — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 16, 2021

While many of us vaccinated folks will soon be able to remove our masks, assholes like Ricky Schroder will never be able to remove their masks of ignorance. https://t.co/bcqbER5Dab — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 16, 2021

Indeed, it was the worker himself who was seen as the hero, unflappably taking on what was likely his umpteenth belligerent anti-masker.

Let's make #CostcoJason trend. This frontline worker took Ricky Schroder's abuse with finesse, composure & intelligence that would make any CEO, Board or Boss proud! WTG Jason! pic.twitter.com/QKUHc0rrV7 — GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) May 16, 2021

Others pointed out Schroder’s other sins, such as bailing out someone who’s awaiting trial for two counts of murder.

Ironically, if this very patient Costco staffer decided to bring a gun across state lines to shoot ppl at a Black Lives Matter protest, Rick Schroeder would help w/his bail. https://t.co/PDF1bmolAp — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 16, 2021

Rick Schroder helped bail out Kyle Rittenhouse https://t.co/CX3daOP1i2 pic.twitter.com/ZmhSOGH8sE — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 16, 2021

Never forget that “Ricky” Schroder helped post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old who murdered two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now this. On brand… https://t.co/YDRpj54hiu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 16, 2021

Ricky Schroder, who obviously has a huge "Silver Spoon" up his arrogant ass, is bitching at a Costco employee about having to wear a mask. But he has no problem joining the My Pillow guy to bail out murder Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/ocQJ4P1Nhy — Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@AmyAThatcher) May 16, 2021

Or that he was twice arrested for domestic violence.

“Schroder was busted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 2 – again for felony domestic violence – for a similar incident” https://t.co/wYqOSH0XTr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 16, 2021

Others felt that he should find other things to do with his time.

When you have a lot of time on your hands. https://t.co/CwElVxTPoY — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2021

Ricky Schroeder harassing a Costco employee about wearing a mask is the most work he has done in over 30 years. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 16, 2021

Some pointed out that Schroder’s among august company when it comes to Hollywood wingers.

Rick Schroder is the Randy Quaid of Scott Baio — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 16, 2021

