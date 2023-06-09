The GOP had a rough day on Thursday. The MAGA puppet master who proudly “lock her up” chants has a fresh criminal indictment on his hands. The Supreme Court upheld the Voting Rights Act while ruling on a case about racial gerrymandering. And uber-televangelist Pat Robertson passed away. This doesn’t even touch the far-right’s perpetual grousing over Pride Month, which has now thrown them a curveball from a down-home restaurant beloved by many who swing by after the Sunday church visit.
Cracker Barrel decided that the right-wing Bud Light and Target boycotts weren’t enough to scare them away — nor were the eatery’s own third-quarter missed earnings — from Pride Month. Not everyone will be surprised by the Old Country Store’s perspective after it previously banned an anti-gay pastor, but the restaurant chain threw down with a series of social media posts that have freaked out the far right. First up, on Instagram, the company wrote, “Our mission of ‘Pleasing People’ means welcoming and caring for ALL people, this month, and every month. Happy Pride!”
On Facebook, a rainbow-painted rocking chair led the way with the chain declaring that they “are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table… Happy Pride!”
That wasn’t all. Over on Twitter, Cracker Barrell responded to a “[q]uite shocked” user with a cheery air: “Thanks for sharing! Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors.”
Thanks for sharing! Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors. ❤️
This was too much for some. The Texas Family Project, which has raged against “woke teachers exposing children to LGBT ideology,” quickly went into mourning: “We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen. A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob.”
We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.
A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. pic.twitter.com/IM0p1NT20S
The organization swiftly added Cracker Barrel to the same fearsome category where they relegated Drag Shows.
Places kids don’t belong:
– Gender clinics
– Drag shows
– Cracker Barrel
The entirely serious tone of “we take no pleasure in reporting” was similarly too much for people to handle without laughter.
“We take no pleasure in reporting that Cracker Barrel has fallen” might be the funniest sentence ever composed using the English language. https://t.co/HGksFLrimK
My dearest Mabel, I don't know if this letter will get to you. We tried our hardest to hold the lines, but the Cracker Barrel has fallen. There's chicken and dumplings everywhere. Think of me when you see a buttered biscuit. https://t.co/13DXokfDm2
LMAO hold up…so Pat Robertson dies, Trump gets indicted and Cracker Barrel goes "woke"….The MAGAs must be losing their shit right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ursAPVoOcF
The fellas pulling up to Cracker Barrel Sunday morning https://t.co/PA9M3MCOJ7 pic.twitter.com/R0fWxwaaNz
The MAGA snowflakes are big mad at Cracker Barrel 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mrbeoMW3z3
Make no mistake, though, some Cracker Barrel patrons are apparently patrons no more. Their reactions are growing a bit hyperbolic.
New Bud Light just dropped pic.twitter.com/OSzJcq0OlK
Cracker Barrel, why do you hate your patrons? How did you come to despise your consumer base? You have lost your mind if you think the thousands of people who drive out of their way to eat your middling food want this.
Never again. No more bus loads for you. pic.twitter.com/Kt2DwJabYn
Cut this crap out @CrackerBarrel the money you will lose from your actual customer base that is tired of this shit is greater than the miniscule amount you make when gay people take their grandparents to cracker barrel to awkwardly avoid the subject of what's wrong with em. pic.twitter.com/2A7Fo0cAyZ
June 8 was a day that shall not be forgotten anytime soon.
Today:
-Pat Robertson has died
-Supreme Court has upheld voting rights for Black voters in Alabama
-Trump is indicted in Miami
-Cracker Barrel has fallen
