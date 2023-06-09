Lauren Boebert never has a dull moment. She’s still the butt of what seems like a million jokes over missing the debt ceiling vote after vowing to vote against the bill, and then claiming that she was “protesting” the vote, only to have video evidence disprove her story. She’s also recently been the subject of a wrestler’s paternity test beefing. And of course, the right-wing congresswoman has been tweeting through it all while diverting into other subjects, but word of ex-President Trump’s very serious criminal indictment (much more so than the 30 Stormy Daniels counts) has incensed Boebert.

As CNN reported, the precise charges against the MAGA King haven’t been revealed yet, but they include an alleged violation of the Espionage Act among another laundry list of crimes, presumably related to his hoarding of documents at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not great:

Trump is facing a charge under the Espionage Act, his attorney Jim Trusty said on CNN Thursday, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements. While all the exact charges against Trump were not immediately clear, the potential offenses strike at the core of some of the most somber duties of the presidency – including the protection of the country’s most vital secrets. And any allegation of obstruction involves another fundamental role of the public trust that Trump held and to which he aspires in the current campaign – the obligation of a president to uphold the laws.

As one can imagine, Boebert had a ready conspiracy theory for the timing of the indictment news. “They released this Trump indictment tonight because the walls are closing in on Biden,” she tweeted. “We’ve seen the evidence.”

They released this Trump indictment tonight because the walls are closing in on Biden. We’ve seen the evidence. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 9, 2023

Or… did this happen?

Or Republicans have created the Biden spectacle because they knew Trump was going to be indicted. We’ve seen the evidence. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 9, 2023

As is customary for her, Boebert ignored that response and all other criticisms of her claims. She did, however, continue to rant about the “innocent” Trump, who she believes has fallen prey to a “sham indictment.” She also placed “crime” into quotation marks as though this stuff was all made up, and everyone should focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop or something.

President Trump is an innocent man caught in a witch hunt that no American should have to go through. This sham indictment has proven once and for all that there is no low these people won’t stoop to to stop Trump! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 9, 2023

The federal government has indicted President Trump for a “crime” that no one else would have been tried for. The weaponization of our government is totally out of control and we need to do everything in our power to bring it under control! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 9, 2023

We can expect this to continue, of course, and it was certainly a rough day for the GOP. The Supreme Court upheld relevant portions of the Voting Rights Act in a case about racial gerrymandering. Uber-televangelist and hater Pat Robertson passed away, and the MAGA master who led “lock her up” chants has a lot to worry about from the criminal justice system. And then there’s the ongoing Pride Month to really upset the far-right. Quite a month so far, really!