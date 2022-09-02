Denise Richards isn’t making Blac Chyna, Cardi B, and Bella Thorne money on OnlyFans. But she’s still enjoying the experience — with her kid.

“I had heard of OnlyFans. I had never been on there, so I didn’t even know really what it was. But I heard obviously a lot of different things,” the Wild Things and Tammy and the T-Rex actress said on Thursday’s Jeff Lewis Live. Those “different things” colored her perception of the platform, but when Sami Sheen, her teenage daughter with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, told her that she was going to join, “she reassured me that she was going to keep it very tasteful to mainly, like, bikini stuff, bathing suit, stuff like that.”

Ten days after Sami signed up, Richards joined her.

“The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that that I didn’t think it was really fair,” she explained. “And I’ve done things in my career… You know, I’ve done Playboy, and I was in Wild Things, and I’ve done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. And sometimes people say negative things — well, a lot of times they do, and a lot of times they don’t.” But usually they do. She continued:

“I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that on Instagram. Not to take it as far as you can take it on OnlyFans, obviously. But still, I just felt that it was not fair for her to get that kind of backlash.”

You know what also got backlash? Starship Troopers, which Richards starred in. Am I comparing Sami Sheen and her mother’s OnlyFans accounts to a mid-1990s Paul Verhoeven movie with Casper Van Dien, Michael Ironside, and a bunch of alien bugs? Yes, but mostly to remind you that Starship Troopers rules.

