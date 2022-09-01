OnlyFans is reporting record profits for 2021 and revealing that its creators pulled in almost $4 billion, which is a heck of a lot of money. The platform, which has been making headlines recently thanks to Denise Richards and her daughter, posted its financial results, and it seemingly backs reports that its top creators are making huge bank. Particularly, Blac Chyna, who reportedly locked down the number one spot for the year while facing some pretty stiff competition.

Via Variety:

In 2021, model and TV personality Blac Chyna was the top-earning creator on OnlyFans, pulling in an estimated $20 million per month, according to research service Statista. Bella Thorne took the No. 2 spot with an estimated $11 million per month followed by rapper Cardi B with $9.34 million per month, per Statista.

If we’re doing the math right and these numbers are actually correct, Blac Chyna not only pulls in twice what superstar artist Cardi B makes, but the former Kardashian family member makes $240 million a year just from OnlyFans? Whoa, if true.

According to the financial statement, OnlyFans saw a 160% revenue growth during 2021, which could’ve easily gone out the window after the platform made a highly controversial decision to ban adult content on the site. It was a move that came out of nowhere considering, well, that was the entire point of OnlyFans. However, after backlash from users and the adult entertainment community forced OnlyFans to reverse its decision within a week, and clearly, it’s been humming along ever since.

Particularly for Blac Chyna, who we seriously can’t believe is doing way more numbers than Cardi B. The internet is wild, folks.

(Via Variety)