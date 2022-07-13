After Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans, her famous father, Charlie Sheen, criticized his daughter for not being classy (which is rich, coming from Charlie Sheen of all people). “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity,” he said. Sheen has since changed his mind, although it’s unclear what he thinks of Sami’s mother and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, also being on the adults-only subscription site.

Richards spoke to Daily Pop about the backlash that her 18-year-old daughter has received for being on OnlyFans. “A lot of us have posted pictures of ourselves on Instagram in a bikini or something that might be perceived as risqué,” the Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough (the James Bond movie where she plays a character named Dr. Christmas Jones, which I will never not mention) actress said. “If my daughter chooses to post a picture of herself in a bathing suit on OnlyFans, why would she get backlash on that but not on Instagram?” Richards called the criticism “very unfair.”

The 51-year-old also admitted that she her misconceptions about the platform changed after she “educated myself on what OnlyFans really was.” She continued, “Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too.”

Sami and Denise appear to be on good terms:

Charlie is nowhere to be seen on Sami’s Instagram.

(Via E! News)