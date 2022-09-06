As we approach nearly 24 hours of Spitgate, new evidence has emerged that seemingly refutes the viral theory that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. As for why anyone would ever think that Styles would spit on Pine, the film has been a smorgasbord of drama that ramped up in recent weeks before becoming an all-out hot mess in Venice thanks to a reported feud between director Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. Pine noticeably zoning out during a press conference also added to the chaos, but it might end up being the key detail that absolves Styles of being a rogue spitter.

According to a new report, there’s apparently an explanation for the viral footage that kinda looks like Style hocked a loogie on Pine’s leg before taking his seat. Via Consequence:

“People are mental/love drama,” Irish drag queen/online personality Panti Bliss wrote in a quote tweet of the clip. “Nobody spits on anyone. Chris Pine is holding a pen (?) which he puts down on his seat to clap, then realises that the glasses he’s just been looking for have been there on the seat the whole time too. ‘Silly me!’ (then puts them on in longer clip)”

Naturally, Harry Styles fans have been going wild trying to defend the object of their undying affection, and a slow-motion clip does seem to show that Styles mouth is closed when the alleged spit would’ve happened:

HE IS INNOCENT pic.twitter.com/yGlH52WaxC — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHSUpdate) September 6, 2022

Another Twitter user backed up the sunglasses theory and highlighted that the whole thing can be chalked up to Pine being completely out of it the whole day:

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

As you can see in this photo from the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, Pine is seen putting on his sunglasses after Styles sits down.

Sorry, spit truthers, but it’s starting to look like Pine was really that stunned to discover his missing eyewear was sitting on his leg the whole time. Of course, all of this can be easily settled if the mystery woman filming the whole thing behind Pine and Styles releases her footage. Anytime, lady.

(Via Consequence)