Don’t Worry Darling got off to such a good start. It’s Olivia Wilde’s directorial follow-up to Booksmart. It had that super sexy trailer, which was supposed to be even sexier. But over the last few weeks what was supposed to be a sure thing has been plagued with bad press. When it finally debuted this weekend at the Venice Film Festival, it scored not very good reviews, as well as a pretty awkward press conference, which its star Florence Pugh decided to skip. But one actor to stayed knew how to handle it: he zoned the eff out.

Chris Pine — who plays some guru loosely modeled on pseudo-intellectual incel champ Jordan Peterson — showed up at the presser looking pretty fly, with long blonde locks. He looked handsome in the photos, but he also looked…detached. He didn’t look drugged-up, but he looked like he had decided to self-disassociate from a press to-do in which journalists were reportedly not allowed to address a number of large, controversial elephants in the room. He either looked zen or he looked like he’d rather be anywhere else.

The photos scored a lot of jokes, with some worried about him.

The once and future Captain Kirk may have seemed out-of-it at the press conference, but the red carpet was a whole other story. He had a disposable camera, a different outfit, he looked like he was having fun.

Throw this in with other recent cinema happenings — like Tom Cruise almost killing himself for a mere CinemaCon intro and Brendan Fraser getting an epic standing ovation for The Whale — and it seemed like all was well with the movies once more.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23.

