Wait wait wait. You’re telling me Don’t Worry Darling is a real movie and not just a series of increasingly bizarre rumors and conflicts? Huh.

First, there was director Olivia Wilde replacing Shia LaBeouf with Harry Styles as the film’s male lead to “protect” star Florence Pugh (unless he quit before he was fired). Then there was the custody papers, and the lack of sex in the trailer, and Chris Pine zoning out during a press conference, and, of course, #Spitgate. Did Styles spit at / on Pine at the film’s premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival? It looks like it! But only one woman (who is not dating a singer from One Direction) knows for sure.

New evidence is now being rumored — in the form of a “mystery woman” who was sitting behind both actors and may have caught the entire exchange on her phone. Now, fans are taking to social media to demand the unknown woman come forward with her “conclusive” footage. According to photos taken at the event, the woman — who is seated two rows behind the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and Pine — was the closest person to the altercation except Wilde, who was looking the other way at the time.

Here she is:

Person in the hat do what’s right and release your footage we need the other angle pic.twitter.com/qMF8EgJmaq — Marisa Dellatto (@MarisaDellatto) September 6, 2022

In 1994, the Zapruder film, footage taken by Abraham Zapruder on the day that President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas, was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” That random lady’s blurry cell photo video had better be next.

