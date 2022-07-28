As if Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s defamation trial wasn’t a big enough circus thanks to an aggressive (and possibly manufactured) amount of social media activity and celebrity cameos, rumors began swirling that Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez were getting a little “touchy-feely” during the legal proceedings. While talk of a brewing romance mostly contained itself to online chatter and tabloids, Gayle King surprisingly broached the topic during an interview with Vasquez on CBS Mornings.

For her part, Vasquez admitted she was aware of the rumors, which she noted are not true. She also wasn’t exactly thrilled about the whole thing. Via Mediaite:

“It was disappointing to hear them, but I think they started because people like love stories,” Vasquez said frankly. “They like to make things up. Right? Um, doesn’t mean they’re true. And obviously in this case, they weren’t true. Never have been true.” “I think people thought, well, you know, they are kind of touchy-feely,” King pushed. “Sure, but I’m touchy-feely with everyone. I mean, that’s just who I am. I’m naturally described as a warm person,” Vasquez insisted. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with caring for your clients. Right? I was fighting for his life, his name.”

Vasquez noted that the entire legal team was hands-on with Depp in an effort to make him feel “protected,” which she described as “perfectly normal.”

“We all were that way with him,” Vasquez told King. “Each other and with him. Just supportive and protective.”

