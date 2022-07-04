It’s been a month since a jury found Amber Heard guilty of defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. (Technically, Depp, too, was found guilty of defaming her, but only one count and for far less money.) At the time, the actress said she was considering appealing the verdict, and has since stood by her testimony while claiming she never stood a chance. Now she’s seeking something more dramatic.

As per Variety, Heard’s legal team filed a motion to have the verdict tossed entirely, including the $10 million fee she owes Depp. In the 43-page document, Heard’s attorneys argue that the verdict is not supported by evidence. “Mr. Depp presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused,” reads the filing. “Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside.”

Her attorneys also call on the court “to investigate improper juror service,” pointing out that one of the jurors was not “properly vetted.”

The defamation trial — Depp’s second, after losing one with the British tabloid The Sun — was a rollercoaster of wild allegations from both sides. It wasn’t only Heard and Depp who created fireworks. After the trial ended, a stenographer pointed out that some jurors actually fell asleep during some of the presentations.

(Via Variety)