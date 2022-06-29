Thanks to starring alongside Johnny Depp in 2015’s Black Mass, Dakota Johnson found herself being roped into the actor’s highly contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnson would like to be left out of that conversation, please.

In a sprawling new profile for Vanity Fair, Johnson has addressed the situation for the first time, which all started because of a YouTube video that’s racked up over three million views. In the viral red carpet clip titled, “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp,” the actress is seen looking at Depp’s injured finger, which he’s alleged is the result of Heard throwing a bottle at him despite contradictory evidence that he injured himself.

Regardless, Johnson did not come to realization that Heard was violent during the red carpet moment, and she wants out of the whole thing:

Johnson has seen the video. “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’” she says, shaking her head. “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f*cking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

After opining on “cancel culture” while carefully not choosing a side in the Depp vs. Heard debate, Johnson ends her thoughts with a blistering critique of Twitter.

“Twitter makes up like, what, 12 percent of the world?” Johnson said. “I mean, some of these people can’t even spell.”

