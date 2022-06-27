Earlier this week, a source that went by the name PopTopic (red flag no. 1) claimed that Johnny Depp was in talks to return Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise where he starred as the fast-talking drunken pirate Captain Jack Sparrow for five movies. Depp was allegedly in negotiations to return to Disney with a giant $301 million deal. As it turns out, the claim is false.

According to E! Online, a representative for the actor said the claim was “made up.” There is a future Pirates movie in the works, though the movie has been going forward without Depp for some time. Earlier this year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer shot down rumors that Depp was involved.

Depp himself said, under oath, that he would not return to the franchise if Disney asked. During the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Heard’s lawyer asked, “Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” To which Depp replied, “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.” That’s probably where the idea of a “$301 million deal” came from!

Even though Depp has no plans to be a pirate on screen, he seems to be fine with donning the infamous black eyeliner on stage as he is set to head out on tour with Alice Cooper next year in Europe, which should be interesting considering a judge in the U.K. once called him a “monster.”

